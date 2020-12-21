SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates NantKwest, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NantKwest, Inc. ("NantKwest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NK) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with ImmunityBio, a privately-held late stage immunotherapy company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NantKwest will acquire ImmunityBio through a reverse merger pursuant to which, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. Upon completion of the transaction, NantKwest shareholders will own just 28% of the combined company, with ImmunityBio shareholders owning the majority of the newly-combined entity.

WeissLaw is investigating whether NantKwest's board acted in the best interest of NantKwest's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of ImunityBio, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to NantKwest public shareholders.

