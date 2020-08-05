SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Net Element, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Net Element, Inc. ("NETE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NETE) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held electric vehicle company Mullen Technologies, Inc. ("Mullen"). Under the terms of the agreement, NETE's wholly owned subsidiary will merge with Mullen, with the shareholders of Mullen becoming owners of 85% of the outstanding common stock of NETE upon close of the merger. The remaining 15% of the combined surviving company will be owned by former NETE shareholders.

WeissLaw is investigating whether NETE's board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed merger given Mullen's status as a privately-held company and prospective majority ownership of the combined company, whether the board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be available to NETE shareholders.

In light of the foregoing, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

