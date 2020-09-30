SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Novus Capital Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Novus Capital Corporation ("NOVS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOVS) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with AppHarvest, Inc ("AppHarvest"), a privately-held company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NOVS will fold into AppHarvest and cease to exist, resulting in one publicly-traded entity traded under a new ticker symbol on the NASDAQ. The transaction implies an equity value of $1.00 billion for AppHarvest on a pro forma basis.

WeissLaw is investigating whether NOVS's board acted in the best interest of NOVS's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of AppHarvest, whether the deal's equity split is fair to NOVS shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

