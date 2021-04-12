SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Nuance Communications, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nuance Communications, Inc. ("Nuance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ; NUAN) in connection with the proposed merger acquisition of the Company by Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft") (NASDAQ; MSFT). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $56.00 per share in cash for each share of Nuance common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at $19.7 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Nuance's board acted in the best interest of Nuance's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Nuance's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Nuance's public shareholders. Notably, an analyst set a price target for Nuance of $65.00, $9.00 higher than the $56.00 merger consideration.

