SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. ("Obalon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OBLN) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape") (OTCQB: RSLS). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire Obalon in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which Obalon will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and will trade under the NASDAQ ticker symbol "RSLS." Upon completion of the merger, ReShape stockholders will own approximately 51% of the combined company's outstanding common stock and Obalon stockholders will own approximately 49%.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Obalon's board acted in the best interest of Obalon's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration adequately compensates Obalon's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Obalon's public shareholders.

