SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Old Line Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ("OLBK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OLBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (NASDAQ: WSBC). Under the terms of the agreement, OLBK shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each OLBK share they own, representing consideration of $26.90 based on WesBanco's July 24 opening price.

WeissLaw is investigating whether OLBK's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, the per-share consideration is $8.29 less than the Company's 52-week high of $35.19.

In addition, according to WesBanco's President and CEO, "[t]he merger with [OLBK] is an example of the continued solid execution on our long-term growth strategies, as it brings together two high-quality institutions with disciplined risk cultures and a strong customer focus." Moreover, the transaction is anticipated to be 4.3% accretive to earnings in 2020 and 6.2% accretive to earnings in 2021.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances OLBK's shareholder value. Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether OLBK's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

