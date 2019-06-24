SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates PCM, Inc. Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of PCM, Inc. ("PCMI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCMI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Insight Enterprises ("Insight") (NASDAQ: NSIT). Under the terms of the agreement, PCMI shareholders will receive $35.00 per share in cash for each PCMI share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether PCMI's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, PCMI shares traded for $39.69, or $4.69 above the offer price, as recently as April. In addition, the Company recently reported a record 52% increase in its diluted earnings per share.

Finally, the acquisition of PCMI will: (1) enhance its ability to capitalize on its solutions area investments; (2) increase its technical and sales resources; and (3) expand its clientele to include a new lucrative mid-market and corporate client segment. According to the acquisition announcement, the deal will also increase Insight's footprint in North America and the United Kingdom.

WeissLaw is also concerned whether the deal creates shareholder value for PCMI's shareholders. Specifically, WeissLaw is investigating whether PCMI's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

