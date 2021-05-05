SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Perpetual Federal Savings Bank

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank ("Perpetual" or the "Company") (OTC: PFOH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("FMAO") (NASDAQ: FMAO). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perpetual shareholders will elect to receive either 1.7766 shares of FMAO stock or $41.20 in cash for each share of Perpetual common stock that they hold, subject to adjustment based upon 1,833,999 shares of FMAO to be issued in the merger.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Perpetual's board acted in the best interest of Perpetual's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Perpetual's public shareholders.

