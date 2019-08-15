SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Presidio, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Presidio, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSDO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by funds advised by BC Partners. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Presidio shareholders will receive $16.00 for each share of PSDO they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Presidio's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Specifically, the Company announced its Total Revenue was up 8% year over year during the third quarter of 2019.

WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value. Notably, Return on Equity has improved from 0.7% in 2017 to 17.7% in 2018 and Operating Margin has improved from 0.2% in 2017 to 1.9% in 2018. Additionally, net profit was up 2,950% from $4.4 million in 2017 to $134.2 million in 2018, while EPS was up 2,333.3% from 6 cents in 2017 to $1.46 in 2018.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

