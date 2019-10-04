SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Progenics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PGNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Lantheus Holdings, Inc. ("LNTH") (NASDAQ: LNTH). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PGNX shareholders will receive 0.2502 shares of LNTH for each PGNX share they own, representing consideration of $4.76 based on LNTH's October 2 closing price.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Progenics' Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the per-share consideration is nearly $10.00 less than the analyst target price of $14.00.

Moreover, the Company recently announced positive financial results for the second quarter of 2019. According to the Company's President and CEO, "[w]e are excited to report significant progress across our entire portfolio, with commercial, clinical, and business development achievements forming a strong foundation for near-term growth."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

