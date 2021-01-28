SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("PSAC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSAC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd. ("Faraday Future"), a privately-held California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PSAC will acquire Faraday Future through a reverse merger that will result in Faraday becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The transaction reflects an implied equity value of the combined company of approximately $3.4 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether PSAC's board acted in the best interest of PSAC's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Faraday Future, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to PSAC public shareholders.

