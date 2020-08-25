SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. ("PTI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"), a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of treatment and disease modification for Parkinson's disease. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock. At close of the transaction, PTI will cease to exist and the newly combined entity will operate under the Yumanity name. Following consummation, existing PTI shareholders will own a meager 32.5% of the new entity, with Yumanity shareholders retaining a 67.5% stake in the combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether PTI's board satisfied its fiduciary duties to its shareholders by conducting a fair and diligent process, agreeing to an equity split that provides fair value to PTI shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process leading to the proposed transaction and valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to PTI shareholders. These issues are of particular concern in light of the fact that existing PTI shareholders will only retain a 32.5% ownership of the combined company.

