SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Retail Properties of America, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Retail Properties of America, Inc. ("RPAI" or the "Company") (NYSE: RPAI) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Kite Realty Group Trust ("Kite Realty") (NYSE: KRG). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RPAI shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite Realty stock for each RPAI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.98 based upon Kite Realty's July 16, 2021 closing price of $20.83. The transaction is valued at approximately $7.5 billion. Upon consummation of the transaction, RPAI shareholders will own approximately 60% and Kite Realty shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether RPAI's board acted in the best interest of RPAI's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration adequately compensates RPAI's shareholders, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of RPAI and Kite Realty, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to RPAI's public shareholders.

