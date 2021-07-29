SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Royal Financial, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Royal Financial, Inc. ("Royal Financial" or the "Company") (OTC: RYFL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Finward Bancorp ("Finward") (OTC Pink: FNWD). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders who own 101 or more shares of Royal Financial stock will have the right to elect to receive $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 shares of Finward stock, or a combination of both, for each Royal Financial share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $40.42 based upon Finward's July 28, 2021 closing price of $44.00. Company shareholders who own less than 101 shares of Royal Financial stock will have the right to receive $20.14 in cash and no stock consideration for each share of Royal Financial shares they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $52.9 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Royal Financial's board acted in the best interest of Royal Financial's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Royal Financial's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Royal Financial's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

