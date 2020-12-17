SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Seneca Biopharma, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. ("Seneca" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNCA) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. ("LBS"), a privately held company that is developing novel therapeutics to protect the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LBS shareholders will receive shares of Seneca common stock, resulting in LBS stockholders owning a majority of the combined company, with Seneca shareholders owning just 26.2% of the surviving combined entity. Seneca shareholders will also receive one contingent value right ("CVR") as a dividend for each Seneca share that they hold. The post-close combined company will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol "PALI."

If you own Seneca shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/snca/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether Seneca's board acted in the best interest of Seneca's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of LBS and the CVR, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Seneca's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

