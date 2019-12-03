SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates SORL Auto Parts, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of SORL Auto Parts, Inc. ("SORL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SORL) in connection with the proposed "going-private" transaction (the "transaction") by Ruili International Inc. ("Ruili"), a consortium formed by the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and two members of the Board. Under the terms of the transaction, SORL shareholders will receive $4.72 per share in cash.

WeissLaw is investigating whether SORL's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the transaction. Notably, SORL reported earnings for the third quarter that beat the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate and was recently upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold." Finally, the acquisition of SORL by a consortium led by its Chairman and CEO and two of its directors, puts these insiders on both sides of the transaction.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed transaction undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

