SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("SBPH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBPH) in connection with SBPH's July 29, 2020 merger and exchange agreement with privately-held biopharmaceutical company, F-star Therapeutics Limited ("F-star"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, SBPH will acquire the issued capital of F-star and each ordinary share of F-star in exchange for SBPH shares. Following consummation of the proposed transaction, F-star will become a publicly-listed company, with F-star holders owning 61.2% of the combined company and SBPH stockholders owning just 38.8%.

If you own SBPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/sbph/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether SBPH's board satisfied its fiduciary duties to its shareholders by conducting a fair and diligent process, agreeing to an equity split that provides fair value to SBPH shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process leading to the proposed transaction and valuation of the deal is fully and fairly disclosed to SBPH's shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

https://www.weisslawllp.com

