SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sunworks, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunworks, Inc. ("SUNW" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUNW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. ("PECK") (NASDAQ: PECK). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SUNW shareholders will receive 0.185171 PECK shares for each share of SUNW common stock that they own, subject to certain adjustments, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $0.84 based upon PECK's August 10, 2020 closing price of $4.55.

WeissLaw is investigating whether SUNW's board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement and whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company. Notably, (i) the implied per-share merger consideration is a $0.40 discount to SUNW's August 10, 2020 closing price of $1.24, and (ii) SUNW traded as high as $1.60 per share as recently as August 4, 2020.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, whether SUNW's board and management were truly acting in the best interests of the Company's stockholders, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition will be fully and fairly disclosed to SUNW shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

