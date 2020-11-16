SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Taubman Centers, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. ("Taubman" or the "Company") (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the revised acquisition of the Company by Simon Property Group, Inc. ("Simon") (NYSE: SPG). Under the terms of the revised merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $43.00 in cash for each share of Taubman common stock that they own. The $43.00 merger consideration is a significant reduction from the $52.50 per share that the parties had originally agreed to in February 2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) the special committee of Taubman's board was truly independent and acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $43.00 per share merger consideration adequately compensates Taubman's shareholders, (iii) the special committee was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and (iv) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. These issues are of particular concern given the reduction in the merger consideration from $52.50 per share to $43.00 per share.

