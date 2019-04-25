SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates The KeyW Holding Corporation

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of The KeyW Holding Corporation ("KEYW" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KEYW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a subsidiary of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of KEYW will receive $11.25 in cash for each KEYW share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether KEYW's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the Company recently announced positive financial results for fiscal year 2018. It reported revenue of $506.8 million, representing an increase of 14.8% when compared to the $441.6 million reported in the previous year.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether KEYW's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

