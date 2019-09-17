SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates the SemGroup Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of the SemGroup Corporation ("SemGroup" or the "Company") (NYSE: SEMG) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer") (NYSE: ET). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 and 0.7275 ET shares for each SEMG share they hold.

WeissLaw is investigating whether SemGroup's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, the deal will significantly strengthen Energy Transfer's crude oil station and transport capabilities through SemGroups' world class Houston Fuel Oil Terminal. SemGroup's recently announced increased year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA in second quarter 2019 "highlights the value of strategic projects such as the Houston terminal expansion...which will provide long-term, stable cash flows," according to the Company's President and CEO, Carlin Conner. Additionally, the merger also will greatly expand Energy Transfer's crude oil infrastructure and gathering capabilities.

SemGroup and Energy Transfer will not conduct a conference call in connection with the merger. Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances shareholder value. WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

