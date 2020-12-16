SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tilray, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLRY) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Aphria Inc. ("Aphria") (NASDAQ: APHA), a global cannabis growth and production company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria share they own. The post-close combined company will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol "TLRY." Upon closing of the proposed transaction, former Aphria shareholders will own a majority of the combined company with Tilray shareholders only owning approximately 38% of the combined company. The post-transaction combined company has an implied pro forma equity value of approximately $3.9 billion.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Tilray's board acted in the best interest of Tilray's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Aphria, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Tilray's public shareholders.

