SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited ("Tottenham" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TOTA, TOTAU, TOTAW, TOTAR) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. ("Clene"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tottenham will acquire Clene through a reverse merger that will result in Clene becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Additionally, Clene shareholders will be entitled to receive earn-out consideration of up to an additional 8.33 million shares of the newly combined company's common stock, subject to the new company achieving certain share price thresholds prior to certain future dates or meeting certain Covid-19 clinical trial targets. The proposed transaction values Clene at $542.5 million.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Tottenham's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Clene, whether the deal's equity split is fair to Tottenham shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Tottenham's public shareholders.

