SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tower International, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tower International, Inc. ("TOWR" or the "Company") (NYSE: TOWR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Autokiniton Global Group ("AGG"). Under the terms of the agreement, TOWR shareholders will receive $31.00 in cash for each TOWR share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether TOWR's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, according to AGG's CEO, "[t]he acquisition [TOWR] will significantly enhance AGG's position as a leading North American manufacturer of metal formed components for the automotive industry." In addition, at least one analyst set a target price of $40.00 per TOWR share, or $9.00 above the per-share offer price.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances TOWR shareholder value. Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether TOWR's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

