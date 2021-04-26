SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tremont Mortgage Trust

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tremont Mortgage Trust ("TRMT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRMT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by RMR Mortgage Trust ("RMRM") (NASDAQ: RMRM). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRMT shareholders will receive 0.520 of a share of RMRM common stock for each TRMT share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $6.47 based upon RMRM's April 26, 2021 closing price of $12.45. Upon closing of the merger, current RMRM shareholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company, while TRMT shareholders will only own approximately 30%.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) TRMT's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates TRMT's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

