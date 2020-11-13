SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Urovant Sciences Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Urovant Sciences Ltd. ("UROV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UROV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the Company by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. ("Sumitovant"), UROV's majority shareholder that currently owns 72% of the Company's outstanding common shares. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $16.25 in cash for each share of UROV common stock that they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) the special committee of UROV's board was truly independent and acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $16.25 per share merger consideration adequately compensates UROV's minority shareholders, (iii) the special committee was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and (iv) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. These issues are of particular concern given the influence and control Sumitovant wields over UROV by virtue of its ownership of a majority of the Company's outstanding shares. Moreover, the per-share merger consideration is significantly lower than an analyst price target of $28.00, suggesting the special committee may have agreed to an undervalued deal at the behest of Sumitovant.

