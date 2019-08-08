SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is conducting an active investigation of possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. ("Vitamin Shoppe" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Liberty Tax, Inc. ("Liberty") (OTC: TAXA). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Vitamin Shoppe shareholders will receive $6.50 per VSI share.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Vitamin Shoppe's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the per-share offer price is $5.50 lower than the analyst target price of $12.00, and less than half of VSI's 52-week high of $13.95.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value. WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

