SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates WPX Energy, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of WPX Energy, Inc. ("WPX" or the "Company") (NYSE: WPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Devon Energy Corporation ("DVN") (NYSE: DVN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of DVN for each share of WPX common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.94 based upon DVN's September 29, 2020 closing price of $9.57.

WeissLaw is investigating whether WPX's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of WPX and DVN, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to WPX's public shareholders. Notably, WPX had traded as high as $6.79 during the sixty days preceding the announcement of the proposed transaction, and at least one analyst set a price target for WPX of $14.00 per share, or approximately $9.00 per share above the implied per-share consideration.

