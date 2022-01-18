SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds APR, ZNGA, BRG, and ARNA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Owens & Minor, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, APR shareholders will receive $37.50 in cash for each share of APR common stock that they hold. If you own APR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apr

Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZNGA stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of ZNGA common stock that they hold. If you own ZNGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/znga

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BRG by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BRG shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of BRG common stock that they hold. Additionally, BRG shareholders will receive shares of the newly formed real estate investment trust named Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc., with a current implied Net Asset Value estimated at $5.60 for each share of BRG common stock. If you own BRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/brg

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ARNA shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash for each share of ARNA common stock that they hold. If you own ARNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/arna

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP