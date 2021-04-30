SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFTL, ATH, HWCC, and MDCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bank of Fincastle (OTCM: BFTL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Fincastle (OTCM: BFTL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First National Corporation ("First National"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BFTL shareholders may elect to receive either $3.30 in cash, 0.1649 shares of First National common stock, or a combination of cash and First National stock for each share of BFTL that they own. If you own BFTL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/bftl/

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, ATH shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock for each ATH share they own, representing implied consideration of $63.80 based upon Apollo's April 29, 2021 closing price of $55.53. If you own ATH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ath/

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Omni Cable, LLC ("OmniCable"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC shareholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock that they hold. If you own HWCC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hwcc/

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

