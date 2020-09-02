SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CCXX and GRUB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Churchill Capital Corp III

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp III in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held healthcare cost management company MultiPlan, Inc. ("MultiPlan"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCXX will fold into MultiPlan and cease to exist, resulting in one publicly-traded entity with existing MultiPlan investors. This structure will result in current MultiPlan equity holders and new PIPE investors owning 62% of the surviving entity, with former public shareholders of CCXX owning from 16% to as little as 4.2% of the newly-combined company. If you own CCXX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/churchill-capital-corp-iii/

Grubhub, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Grubhub, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GRUB shareholders will receive American Depositary Shares representing 0.671 ordinary shares of Just Eat Takeaway for each GRUB share that they own. If you own GRUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grubhub-inc/

