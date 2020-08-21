SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CCXX and SAQN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE: CCXX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE: CCXX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held healthcare cost management company MultiPlan, Inc. ("MultiPlan"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCXX will fold into MultiPlan and cease to exist, resulting in one publicly-traded entity with existing MultiPlan investors. This structure will result in current MultiPlan equity holders and new PIPE investors owning 62% of the surviving entity, with former public shareholders of CCXX owning from 16% to as little as 4.2% of the newly-combined company. If you own CCXX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/churchill-capital-corp-iii/

Software Acquisition Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAQN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Software Acquisition Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAQN) in connection with SAQN's merger with privately-held Curiosity Stream Inc. ("CuriosityStream"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of SAQN will acquire CuriosityStream through a reverse merger and result in CuriosityStream becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has an enterprise value of approximately $331 million and equity value of approximately $512 million. Following the consummation of the transaction, existing SAQN stockholders (other than the founders) and PIPE investors are expected to own only 34% of the combined entity. If you own SAQN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/software-acquisition-group-inc/

