SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CDXC and WLTW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Faith Dawn Limited ("Faith Dawn"), an entity owned by CXDC's CEO, board chairman and majority owner Jie Han. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Faith Dawn will acquire all outstanding shares of CXDC for $1.20 per share in cash. Since Mr. Han also owns 50.1% of the common shares of CXDC, he effectively controls the CXDX and stands on both sides of the proposed acquisition. If you own CXDC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/china-xd-plastics-company-limited/

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc ("AON"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $213.36 based upon AON's July 10, 2020 closing price of $197.56. If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/

