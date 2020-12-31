SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CGIX, CGRO, GIK, and APXT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancer Genetics, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cancer Genetics, Inc. in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held StemoniX, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CGIX will acquire all of the outstanding shares of StemoniX in exchange for approximately 78% of CGIX's outstanding common stock. The combined company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ, but CGIX shareholders will control only 22% of the surviving entity. If you own CGIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cgix/

Collective Growth Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Collective Growth Corporation in connection with the company's proposed merger with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ("Innoviz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CGRO will acquire Innoviz through a reverse merger that will result in Innoviz becoming a publicly traded company. If you own CGRO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cgro/

GigCapital3, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital3, Inc. in connection with the company's proposed merger with Lightning eMotors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GIK will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly traded company. If you own GIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gik/

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation in connection with the company's proposed merger with AvePoint Inc. ("AvePoint"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a publicly traded company. If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/apxt/

