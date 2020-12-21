SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CGRO, GIK, ZAGG, and PS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ("Innoviz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CGRO will acquire Innoviz through a reverse merger that will result in Innoviz becoming a publicly traded company. If you own CGRO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cgro/

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Lightning eMotors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GIK will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly traded company. If you own GIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gik/

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a group led by Evercel, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will only receive $4.20 per share in cash and a contingent amount of up to $0.25 for each share of ZAGG common stock that they hold. If you own ZAGG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/zagg/

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $20.26 per share in cash for each share of Pluralsight common stock that they hold. If you own Pluralsight shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ps/

