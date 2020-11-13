SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CIT, HLIX, CBLI, and IPHI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA"). Under the terms of the agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of FCNCA common stock for each share of CIT common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $32.52 based upon FCNCA's November 12, 2020 closing price of $524.55. If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cit/

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX) in connection with the proposed stock-for -stock merger of the company with Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, HLIX stockholders will receive 0.02731 shares of a newly formed company, Forian Inc. If you own HLIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hlix/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly. If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cbli/

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed mixed cash-and-stock merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ("MRVL"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/iphi/

