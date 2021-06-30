SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CLDB, KIN, FMBI, and SLCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cortland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CLDB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders have the right to receive, for each share of Cortland common stock they own, either $28.00 in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers common stock, subject to overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you own CLDB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cldb

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $9.25 per share in cash for each share of KIN common stock that they hold. If you own KIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/kin/

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Old National Bancorp ("Old National"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, FMBI shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each FMBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.02 based upon Old National's June 29, 2021 closing price of $17.66. If you own FMBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fmbi/

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Bancorp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, SLCT shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each SLCT share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $16.63 based upon First Bancorp's June 29, 2021 closing price of $40.76. If you own SLCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/slct/

