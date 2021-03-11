SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CLGX, VGAC, SNCA, and RNET Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CLGX shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of CLGX common stock that they own.

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC)

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with 23andMe, Inc. ("23andMe"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VGAC will acquire 23andMe through a reverse merger that will result in 23andMe becoming a public company traded on the NYSE.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. ("LBS"). Under the terms of the agreement, LBS shareholders will receive shares of SNCA, resulting in LBS stockholders owning a majority of the combined company, with SNCA shareholders owning just 26.2% of the surviving combined entity.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) in connection with RNET's proposed merger with Viasat, Inc. ("Viasat"). Under the terms of the agreement, RNET shareholders will receive 0.1845 shares of Viasat stock per RNET share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.91 based upon Viasat's March 10, 2021 closing stock price of $53.71.

