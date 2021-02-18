SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CNIG, CHNG, CATM, and ANCN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNIG shareholders will receive only $24.75 in cash for each share of CNIG common stock that they hold. If you own CNIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnig/

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHNG shareholders will receive only $25.75 in cash for each share of CHNG common stock they hold. If you own CHNG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/chng/

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP. Under the terms of the agreement, CATM shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of CATM common stock that they hold. If you own CATM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/catm/

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Chemomab Ltd. ("Chemomab"). Under the terms of the agreement, ANCN will combine with Chemomab via a reverse-merger to create a publicly traded company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ANCN shareholders will only own approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing. If you own ANCN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ancn/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

