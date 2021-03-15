SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CTB, CUB, CRHM and IPHI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CTB shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of CTB stock, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $58.23 based upon Goodyear's March 12, 2021 closing price of $18.17. If you own CTB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ctb/

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, CUB shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Well Health Technologies Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash for each share of CRHM common stock that they hold. If you own CRHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/crhm/

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iphi/

