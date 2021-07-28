SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CVA, SWN, KIN, and SHSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by EQT Infrastructure. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $20.25 per share in cash for each share of CVA common stock that they hold. If you own CVA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cva

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Indigo Natural Resources, LLC ("Indigo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the aggregate consideration to be paid to Indigo shareholders will consist of $400 million in cash and 339,270,568 shares of SWN common stock for a total value of approximately $2.7 billion. If you own SWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swn

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $9.25 per share in cash for each share of KIN common stock that they hold. If you own KIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/kin/

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $17.10 per share in cash for each share of SHSP common stock that they hold. If you own SHSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shsp

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

