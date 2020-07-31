SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DCOM and MYOS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ("BDGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCOM shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of BDGE common stock for each share of DCOM that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $11.81 based upon BDGE's July 30, 2020 closing price of $18.23. If you own DCOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dime-community-bancshares-inc/

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held pharmaceutical company MedAvail, Inc. ("MedAvail"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, all of the assets and liabilities of MYOS (with exception to certain excluded assets) will be contributed to a subsidiary of MYOS, and shares of that subsidiary will then be distributed as a dividend to MYOS shareholders immediately following the closing of the merger. Ultimately, following the closing of the deal, MYOS shareholders will own only 3.5% of the new combined company, with MedAvail's security holders and new investors owning the remaining 96.5% of the new entity. If you own MYOS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/myos-rens-technology-inc/

