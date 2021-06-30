SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DISCA, FOE, PFPT, and LORL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) ("Discovery") in connection with the company's agreement with AT&T Inc. ("AT&T") to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone entertainment company. AT&T's shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders owning 29% of the new company. If you own DISCA, DISCB or DISCK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/DISCA-DISCB-DISCK/

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Prince International Corporation, a portfolio company of American Securities, LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in cash for each share of FOE common stock that they hold. If you own FOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/foe/

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFPT shareholders will receive $176.00 in cash for each share of PFPT common stock that they hold. If you own PFPT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pfpt/

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) in connection with the proposed combination of LORL and Telesat Canada ("Telesat") into a new Canadian public company ("New Telesat"). Under the terms of the agreement, LORL shareholders can elect common shares of New Telesat or units of a Canadian limited partnership for each share of LORL they own. If you own LORL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/lorl/

