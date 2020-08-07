SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DLMV and REXN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: DLMV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: DLMV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BV Financial Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DLMV shareholders will be entitled to receive $8.90 in cash for each share of DLMV common stock that they own. If you own DLMV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/delmarva-bancshares-inc/

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with privately-held Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. ("Ocuphire"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, REXN stockholders will be issued contingent value rights ("CVR") representing the right to receive (i) 90% of payments received by the combined company pursuant to its licensing agreements with BioSense Global LLC and Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. during the 15-year period after the closing of the merger; and (ii) 75% of the proceeds received by the combined company from the monetization of REXN's existing intellectual property during the 10-year period after the merger's close. Upon consummation of the proposed merger, Ocuphire will own at least 85.7% of the newly-combined company, with REXN stockholders owning the remaining 14.3%. If you own REXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-inc/

