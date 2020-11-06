SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DMYD, XLNX, HLIX, and LOAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"). Under the terms of the agreement, XLNX shareholders will be entitled to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each XLNX share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $143.04 based upon AMD's November 5, 2020 closing price. If you own XLNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/xlnx/

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, HLIX stockholders will receive 0.02731 shares of a newly formed company, Forian Inc. If you own HLIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hlix/

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LOAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LOAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with 4D Pharma PLC ("4D"). Under the terms of the agreement, LOAC will acquire 4D through a reverse merger, and 4D will launch new American Depositary Share ("ADS"). Upon closing, LOAC shareholders will receive 7.5315 ordinary shares of 4D, payable in 4D ADSs, with each ADS representing 8 ordinary shares. If you own LOAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/loac/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

