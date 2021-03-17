SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EGOV, GWPH, PRSP and CMD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Tyler Technologies Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of EGOV common stock that they hold. If you own EGOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/egov/

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company ("Jazz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Jazz will acquire GWPH in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction for $220.00 per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), in the form of $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares. If you own GWPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gwph/

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRSP shareholders will receive $29.35 in cash for each share of PRSP common stock that they hold. If you own PRSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prsp/

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by STERIS plc ("STERIS"). Under the terms of the agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share, representing implied merger consideration of approximately $80.07 based upon STERIS' March 16, 2021 closing price of $186.87. If you own CMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cmd/

