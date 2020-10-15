SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EIDX, REXN, and WPX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., pursuant to which BridgeBio will acquire all of the minority shares of EIDX that it does not already own. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EIDX shareholders can elect to receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio or $73.26 in cash for each share of EIDX common stock that they own, subject to proration such that the cash portion of the transaction will not exceed $175 million in the aggregate. If you own EIDX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eidx/

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with privately-held Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. ("Ocuphire"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, REXN stockholders will be issued contingent value rights ("CVR") representing the right to receive (i) 90% of payments received by the combined company pursuant to its licensing agreements with BioSense Global LLC and Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. during the 15-year period after the closing of the merger; and (ii) 75% of the proceeds received by the combined company from the monetization of REXN's existing intellectual property during the 10-year period after the merger's close. Upon consummation of the proposed merger, Ocuphire will own at least 85.7% of the newly-combined company. If you own REXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-inc/

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Devon Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of DVN for each share of WPX common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.81 based upon DVN's October 14, 2020 closing price of $9.32. If you own WPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wpx/

