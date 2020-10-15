SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EV, GLIBA, and MYOK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Morgan Stanley. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EV shareholders will receive $28.25 cash and 0.5833 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock for each share of EV that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $57.79 based upon Morgan Stanley's October 14, 2020 closing price of $50.65. The acquisition agreement also contains an election procedure allowing each EV shareholder to seek all cash or all stock, subject to a proration and adjustment mechanism. If you own EV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ev/

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Broadband. Under the terms of the transaction, Series A GLIBA shareholders will receive 0.580 shares of Liberty Broadband's Series C common stock for each share of GLIBA stock that they hold. If you own GLIBA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gci-liberty-inc/

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, MYOK shareholders will be entitled to receive $225.00 in cash for each share of MYOK common stock that they own. If you own MYOK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/myok/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

