SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EXPC, CIIC, ATAC, and LGVW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. ("Blade"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXPC will acquire Blade through a reverse merger that will result in Blade becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $825 million. If you own EXPC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/EXPC/

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Arrival S.à r.l. ("Arrival"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIIG will acquire Arrival through a reverse merger that will result in Arrival becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $5.4 billion. If you own CIIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/CIIG/

Altimar Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altimar Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Owl Rock Capital Group ("Owl Rock") and Dyal Capital Partners ("Dyal Capital"). ATAC will combine with Owl Rock and Dyal Capital via a reverse merger to create a single publicly-traded company. If you own ATAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ATAC/

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Butterfly Network, Inc. ("Butterfly Network"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LGVW will acquire Butterfly Network through a reverse merger that will result in Butterfly Network becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own LGVW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/LGVW/

