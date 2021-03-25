SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, SVBI, FRPX, and VKIN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK,, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. ("Shore"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Shore will acquire SVBI in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which SVBI shareholders will receive $1.59 in cash and 0.6207 of a Shore common stock for each SVBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.22 based upon Shore's March 24, 2021 closing price of $17.12. If you own SVBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/svbi/

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amgen Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $38.00 for each share of FPRX common stock that they hold. If you own FPRX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fprx/

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, Camber will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of VKIN common stock on a one-for-one basis. Camber currently owns approximately 62% of VKIN's issued and outstanding common shares. If you own VKIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vkin/

